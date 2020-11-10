MotoGP rider’s ban for steroid doping extended to 4 years

FILE – In this file photo dated Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, Italy’s rider Andrea Iannone of the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini during a qualifying round of Thailand’s MotoGP race at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand. MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has had his ban for doping with an anabolic steroid extended to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020, because he could not prove contaminated meat was to blame. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, FILE)


GENEVA (AP) — MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has had his doping ban extended to four years because he could not prove contaminated meat was to blame. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has dismissed the Italian rider’s appeal against an 18-month ban. The court upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency’s counter appeal requesting a four-year sanction. The 31-year-old Iannone’s ban expires in December 2023. Iannone cited eating contaminated meat for his positive test for the anabolic steroid Drostanolone at the Malaysian Grand Prix in November 2019. The court ruled he couldn’t prove what kind of meat it was nor that contamination was a problem in Malaysia.

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, third placed Italian rider Andrea Iannone of the Team Suzuki ECSTAR celebrates on the podium after the MotoGP race during the Aragon Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Aragon Motorland racetrack in Alcaniz, Spain. MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has had his ban for doping with an anabolic steroid extended to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020, because he could not prove contaminated meat was to blame. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, FILE)

