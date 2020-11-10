MotoGP rider’s ban for steroid doping extended to 4 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) -- Recent years have seen a lot of re-boots from the 80s, from Full House to Ghostbusters, even rumors of a Golden Girls re-boot. But no '80s icon has had the year that the infamous haircut known as the mullet has enjoyed. The "business in the front, party in the back" hairdo came roaring back in 2020. And the Tiger King's "Joe Exotic" wasn't the only person sporting it.

But who wore it best? The verdict is in, and it's an 8-year-old boy from East Texas named Jax "Hot Rod Jackson" Crossland. He was named kids champion last week in the USA Mullet Championships.