Mother of motorcycle rider allegedly killed by US diplomat’s wife makes tearful plea for her to do the right thing

(CBS) — Britain’s prime minister is calling on the wife of an American diplomat to return to England to face charges in a deadly motorcycle crash. Boris Johnson says if she refuses, he will personally call President Trump.

“He was a beautiful boy, beautiful boy. Kind and big-hearted,” Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn’s love for their son Harry is only outmatched by their sadness. But they say they’ve been robbed of their ability to grieve his death properly because of a legal protection for diplomats and their families, “We can’t rest, we can’t settle… you know, she killed our boy.”

The woman allegedly responsible for the death of 19 year old Harry Dunn is Anne Sacoolas. Police say the 42 year old wife of an American diplomat had just left Royal Air Force Croughton, A US intelligence and communications base, and was driving down the wrong side of this country road when she crashed head-on into Dunn’s motorcycle.

Initially cooperative with investigators, a few days later she abruptly flew back to the U.S with diplomatic immunity. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants that immunity waived, “if we can’t resolve it then of course I will be raising it myself personally with the White House.”

A US Embassy spokesman has told CBS News they are taking the request seriously, but added, “given the global impact such decisions carry; immunity is rarely waived.”