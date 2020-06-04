Off-duty firefighter provides aid to young boy injured in fatal crash killing grandfather, named firefighter of the month

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — John Hall has been tapped Firefighter of the Month of May by Mobile-Fire Rescue.

Hall is being honored for his persistence and dedication on the job. The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department shares a story showing a true testament to Hall’s character.

On May 3, 2020, Hall was heading home to get his step-son in South Baldwin County. When passing through Loxley, they came across an unimaginable scene. Hall did not hesitate to take action and provided assistance on the scene.

A young boy named Caleb and his 59-year-old grandfather James Turner were in a fatal head-on motorcycle accident with an SUV, injuring Caleb and tragically killing Turner.

Hall stayed by the injured Caleb’s side where the child was transferred to an arriving paramedic on scene and then transported by Air Care to a trauma center.

See full news release below:

On Saturday, May 16, 2020, the motorcycle community rallied together in Tillmans Corner to help take some of the financial burden off of Caleb’s family.

The ride out parade ended on Theodore Dawes Road and finished with a cookout. Money was raised to help Caleb and his family.

