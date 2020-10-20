Mobile County family shares new photos of missing man, motorcycle

Derek Hase, 39, was last seen at his home in Irvington on September 25

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of a Mobile County man who’s been missing for nearly a month are pleading with the community for help locating him.

Derek Hase, 39, was last seen at his home in Irvington on September 25. Family and friends say it’s not like him to go this long without contacting them.

Also missing is Derek’s motorcycle, seen here:

Family and friends of Derek Hase, missing since Sep. 25, hope you’ll recognize his motorcycle, which is also missing.

Derek’s family provided WKRG with the following statement:

After so many weeks with no news at all, our family is incredibly worried about Derek. And we feel confident that someone out there knows something. We’re asking anyone who might know anything that could lead to Derek being found to contact the Sheriff’s Office hotline. Our family is still holding out hope that Derek will be found alive and well. But even if our worst fears are confirmed, we at least are asking for help finding closure in this process. Derek has many people who love him dearly. So if anyone knows anything, please contact the Sheriff’s office, even if anonymously. Your help would mean the world to us as we seek to find Derek and bring him home. Family Statement

The family also shared some additional photos of Derek in hopes that someone will hopefully recognize him.

Anyone who has seen Derek or knows where he can be located is urged to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 574-8633.

