Mobile contractor helps veteran by raising money for home repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When contractor Ben Ring got to talking with fellow veteran and motorcycle enthusiast Herbert Anderson, he knew he wanted to help.

Ring says Anderson isn’t able to work and has a hard time getting around, while also spending most of his time caring for his sick wife. Most of Anderson’s money goes toward his wife’s medicine.

Ring met Anderson when Anderson needed his HVAC system repaired. He set up a Go Fund Me and the community quickly donated $3,000 to help the Andersons. Thursday morning, Ring and his crew were at work making various repairs around Anderson’s house free of charge.

Thursday afternoon, the funds raised will be presented to Anderson. We will bring you that part of this story this evening.

