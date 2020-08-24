MN Department of Health announces 7 more COVID-19 cases connected to Sturgis Rally

LACONIA, N.H. (CNN/WMUR) --Motorcycle Week in Laconia will be smaller this year than usual, and people headed to the Lakes Region will see a lot of safety-related changes, from sanitizing high-contact surfaces on the main drag to encouraging masks and social distancing.

"I do think people will still enjoy coming up here, because it is such a beautiful area, and really, the whole point of Motorcycle Week is to get out and ride," said Jennifer Anderson, of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association.