Missouri police break up a crowd of more than 200 spectators watching stunt drivers

In Saint Louis, Missouri there’s a growing problem of reckless driving on empty city streets — in the midst of a “stay at home” order.

Police broke up a crowd of more than 200 people watching illegal stunt driving on Sunday.

Video captured and sent to News 4 show drivers doing burnouts in the parking lot near Busch Stadium Sunday afternoon.

But the real danger is the drivers speeding on the streets and bikers popping wheelies.

Traffic is light because of the stay at home orders — but police tell us there were roughly 200 people in downtown — some in their cars, others standing and watching.

There were several calls to 911… and more than a dozen st. louis city police officers responded to the scene.

In addition to the reckless driving, the large groups were a direct violation of the social distancing and stay at home orders banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Police said one person was arrested.

LATEST STORIES: