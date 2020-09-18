Missouri motorcycle rally won’t be stopped by COVID-19

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) – Many events in the Heartland are canceled this year due to the pandemic, but Perryville’s ‘Bikers on the Square’ event is still on for September 19th.

Some adjustments are being made to keep attendees safe.

“I think it’s going to be really good, we’re expecting hopefully maybe the biggest groups we’ve had for it,” Joe Anschultz said.

Anschultz goes to the event every year and he plans to go again even with the pandemic.

“I’m just not real worried about it and I’m not going to put my life on hold for it,” Anschultz said.

Event committee member, Robynne Duvall said she’s confident in the committee’s actions to protect people.

“We got a lot of signs that we made up that we’ll be posting just reminding people wash your hands, keep your distance. We’ll have lots of bottles of sanitizer around to help people feel comfortable with that too,” Duvall said.

The plaza space in the downtown square allows for more social distancing.

“We’re trying to maintain and remind people to keep that distance and be safe as possible,” Scott Sattler said.

Economic development director, Scott Sattler said fewer vendors will be at the event, but that means more space to spread out.

He also said event workers will be more careful serving drinks.

“We’re using pitchers to refill them so there is no contact with any of their cups,” Sattler said.

Duvall said she’s getting more questions about the event this year because many people assume its cancelled.

“You know you never know with a pandemic like this cause we’ve never lived through one what to expect,” Duvall said.

She said she hopes for a big turnout.

