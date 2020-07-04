Missing biker found dead in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin says a missing motorcyclist has been found dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Andre Lyons of rural Amery, Wisconsin, was located Friday morning after not being seen or heard from since June 28.

Officials say it appears that Lyons had been traveling northbound on Highway 35, south of Farmington when his motorcycle left the roadway and entered the ditch. Authorities say Lyons was deceased when he was located.

Excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor for the crash, officials say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their search efforts.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many members of the public that had assisted us over the past several days in attempting to locate Andre Lyons. From the many concerned citizens that walked the area to the citizens that took time to fly over the area, along with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fixed wing air support.



