Minnesota confirms 15 COVID-19 cases connected to Sturgis Rally

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KELO) — The Minnesota Department of Health said on Aug. 21 that 15 cases of COVID-19 in the state are linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Doug Schultz of the MDH said one case linked to Sturgis was identified before Aug. 21 but the number grew to 15 today.

“It looks like they are starting to roll in,” Schultz said.

Less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with Sturgis Rally so far

The rally was held from Aug. 7 through Aug. 16. The South Dakota Department of Transportation counted about 462,000 vehicles at nine entry points during the rally. The city of Sturgis also considers pre-rally days and post-rally days when planning the event as some motorcyclists come before the rally and others stay after.

WCCO TV reported that at least one of the 15 people with COVID is in the hospital. Health officials have asked rally attendees to self-isolate and get tested.

About 8% of the 2019 rally attendees were from Minnesota, according to a Sturgis Rally report.

As of Aug. 21, the South Dakota DOH has released six potential COVID-19 exposure alerts during the time of the rally. Five are in Sturgis and one in Hill City. Latest Sturgis Rally news and live video

