Mike Lavallee of “Overhaulin'” and Killer Paint dead at 60

(WKRG) — A legendary artist in the auto industry has died. Mike Lavallee was know for his trademark, literally trademarked, TRUE FIRE airbrush technique for hot rods and motorcycles. His death was announced on the Facebook page of his Killer Paint:
His bio on KillerPaint.com reads in part, “Mike’s signature flame jobs burst onto the scene, instantly branding his technique a hot commodity. A friendship with Jesse James of West Coast Choppers landed Mike his first spot on television. Appearing as a guest artist on The Discovery Channel’s, “Monster Garage,” was an exciting experience. Mike attributes a significant portion of his success to both Chip Foose and Jesse James. Since his appearances on Monster Garage, Mike, has since been honored to participate in TLC’s wildly popular “Overhaulin'” and “RIDES.”
The posts do not indicate his cause of death. But there is a fundraiser set up in his honor.
