Memphis man charged with DUI after fatal motorcycle accident in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was accused of driving drunk and arrested after a deadly crash in Frayser.

Donald Smith was charged with several crimes including DUI and vehicular homicide after police claim he collided with a motorcycle on Watkins and Ontario early Monday morning.

The biker Vincent Horton did not survive.

Authorities claim Smith smelled like alcohol at the time and they discovered an empty bottle in his car. Court records also suggest he was driving on a suspended license.

