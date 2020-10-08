Memphis biker in critical condition after crash

BRANDON, Miss. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) - "Richie Jones was a big teddy bear," Chad Miley tells me during a telephone call, just a few days after his friend died in a motorcycle crash on a Mississippi highway. Jones was like many of us bikers, looked like one of the big bearded stereotype characters of Hollywood biker movies. But, on the inside he wasn't the tough guy. He was the nice guy. It's a common theme in the real world of the motorcycle community. But, beyond that, there seemed to be nothing common about Jones.

The president of the Jackson Unit of the Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministry was doing two of things he loved most in life, riding his motorcycle and going to church. But he never made it to Life Church in Brandon, Mississippi Sunday. That's because, Miley tells me, "it happened on 471 in Brandon, an elderly woman pulled out in front of him at a stop light." Miley is the vice president of the chapter, well they actually call themselves a unit he says because, "we are a nationwide organization. We are a go and tell ministry. We go everywhere and tell as many people as possible about Jesus."