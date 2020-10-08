Memphis biker in critical condition after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police are on the scene of South Third and East Brooks Road working an accident involving a motorcycle and one vehicle on Tuesday evening.
MPD said the motorcyclist was injured and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
