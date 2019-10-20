Memorial honors 7 killed in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

RANDOLPH, N.H. (CNN) — A new memorial in New Hampshire is honoring seven motorcycle riders who lost their lives in a tragic crash.

The unveiling of a new monument at the Mount Jefferson View Motel, sparked memories, tears, hugs and a sense of gratitude for those grieving last summer’s fatal motorcycle crash.

Last June, seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were killed when a truck crossed the double yellow line and hit them head-on.

After hearing the news, the band ‘Recycled Percussion’ raised money for a memorial statue.

“We wanted to build a monument to celebrate their life and put it in a place where people can come remember them and just pay tribute,” band member Justin Spencer said.

Summit Metal Fabricators in Plaistow stepped in to donate the materials and manpower to ensure the money raised would go directly to the victim’s families.

“Everything was done after hours. There’s probably 1,200 or 1,300 at least, if not more, hours into the whole process,” said Tim Soucy, Summit Metal Fabricators.

The monument stands out prominently on this stretch of grass right next to the road. It weighs over 4,000 pounds and is five feet wide and 30 feet long. It represents the five motorcycles involved in the crash and the names of those who died.

“It certainly is fitting, they’re traveling in the right direction, in order of seniority and it’s just fitting it really is just perfect,” said Manny Ribeiro, Jarheads Motorcycle Club president.

The suspect in the case, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, has a court hearing scheduled for Monday in Lancaster.