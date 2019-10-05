Memorial archery shoot for motorcycle rider killed at random on an Alabama road

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — People will be working on their precision and skill today in honor of a young man killed on his motorcycle earlier this summer.
A memorial archery event will be held in honor of Tim Fletcher this Saturday. The archery event will be held in Atmore on Saturday at World Champion Outdoors. There will be an archery tournament and food plates sold, as well. World Champion Outdoors is locating at 915 Highway 31 in Atmore. Registration begins at 10 Saturday morning.
- Police: Woman posed as teacher, tried to kidnap 4-year-old boy outside elementary school
- Patriot Guard riders honor Pearl Harbor victim finally coming home
- ‘One Last Ride’: Motorcycle enthusiast honors fallen with custom-made hearse
- BIKER DAD: Half a million dollar bid expected for vintage motorcycle at Barber auction today
- Overturned vehicle in Mobile