Meet the Jetsons? Will Airbus finally make the flying car a reality?

Chris Best

(CBS) — Testing is underway for  what could become the world’s *first* air taxi without a pilot. CBS got a sneak peak at what could be the future of ride-sharing. In sandscript Vahana means “that which carries, that which pulls.” In Oregon Vahana’s eight electric motors hope to carry the future.

There’s no human at the controls of this prototype single-seat autonomous air-taxi as it takes off vertically like a helicopter It’s wings then rotate allowing it to fly like a plane. The battery powered aircraft hits speeds over 100 miles an hour, and can fly up to 35 miles.

Buzzing over rural Oregon this could be the answer to urban grid-lock simply flying over the traffic jam. But convincing the public might be a challenge. Even among those 18-24 only about 1 in 5 say they’d fly in something without a pilot.

Plane maker Airbus’ silicon valley incubator “a cubed”  took Vahana from a sketch to flight testing in less two years-using materials already commercially available. They’ve been working on showing that they can execute a safe test flight from take-off through transition to over 100 mph and return safely to the ground.

Earlier this year boeing’s prototype took its first flight. At this month’s Uber elevate conference nearly a dozen flying car concepts were on display, including helicopter maker Bell’s full size but non-flying nexus demonstrator.  It seats four passengers and aims to enter customer service by the mid 2020s flying at 150 miles an hour for up to 150 miles. For a time it will have a human operator on board before going fully autonomous.

A lot of us grew up watching the jetsons and thought that was far-fetched. Acting FAA Adminsitrator Dan Elwell says its too early to talk about timelines, “we’re all about gathering data to assure us of the safety for these vehicles. Unmanned is a much, much higher bar than a piloted vehicle for sure and we have a ways to go.”

Regulations and a system to manage increasingly crowded airspace still need to be developed. For Airbus Vahana is a bit like a first draft. It’ll be up to future models to prove they can safely fly passengers.

It will  be years before people are flying in an autonomous air taxi but already a company in London is  buying up rooftop space for landing pads so they’ll be ready when the technology is set to take off.

