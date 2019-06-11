Marlon Brando’s Harley, Burt Reynolds’ Trans Am up for auction

(CBS NEWSPATH) – Julien’s Auctions presents an all-star marquee lineup of items from their upcoming Legends two-day auction extravaganza featuring items from the Estate of Burt Reynolds.
The star’s last owned Trans Am Pontiac is estimated to sell for 300-thousand dollars!
Reynold’s Florida State University alma mater items, cowboy hats, boots and more will be on sale. The Cowboy boots are expected to go for 600 to 800 dollars. Cowboy hats are little more… from 1,000 to 2,000.
Taking place on Thursday, June 13th and Friday, June 14th, 2019 at The Standard Oil Building in Beverly Hills and live online at www.juliensauctions.com, the Legends auction also includes Marlon Brando’s 1969 Harley Davidson motorcycle.