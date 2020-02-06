Man takes deal in crash deaths of 4 on motorcycles

OGALLALA, NEB. (AP) — A Kansas man charged with the Nebraska collision deaths of four Iowa motorcyclists has taken a plea deal.

Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, 24, of Liberal, Kansas, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ogallala to reckless and willful vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped three more counts and two other charges in return for his pleas. His sentencing is scheduled for April 3.

Two of them were 54-year-old Sheila Matheny and 61-year-old James Matheny, from Bedford, Iowa. The other motorcyclists were 58-year-old Michal Weese and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese, who lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Cisneros-Hernandez’s vehicle hit two motorcycles carrying two people each on July 1, 2017, near Ogallala, prosecutors have said.

Biker Dad Facebook