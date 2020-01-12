Man recovering after hit-and-run motorcycle accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Emmanuel Lofton is recovering after he was hit on his motorcycle on I-10 Wednesday night and the driver took off.

Lofton’s wife Liz Davies posted an update on his condition Saturday, saying it’s been rough for him but he’s in good spirits. He was scheduled for his third surgery either Sunday or Monday.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Theodore Dawes Road at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle and another unknown vehicle crashed, and the other vehicle left the scene.







Davies said Lofton had surgery for a crushed femur bone and had a rod put in his leg from his hip to his knee. Doctors also had to reconstruct his knee, and he has two herniated disks in his neck.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with Lofton’s medical expenses.

