SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Just days before his last ride, James "Laydown" Chesson had completed his latest custom bike build, a Harley Davidson bobber. He built the bike, at his own expense, to raffle off to help other vets. Chesson was a decorated Vietnam veteran. He was also dedicated to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, whose motto is "veterans helping veterans."

Chesson died in a motorcycle crash in Saraland. But even after his death, his hard work will be benefiting other vets. He was an avid and talented bike builder. His final project was a 2013 custom Harley 883 Sportster, completed just days before the crash. He planned to raffle off to help the Combat Vets. The group's state rally will be in Mobile in 2020, and he planned to give it away then. The CVMA still plans to honor his wishes. However, due to the family's unexpected loss they will also use proceeds to help pay for his recent funeral.