Man gives grandma motorcycle ride for beating cancer

COAL TOWNSHIP, Penn. (CBS Newspath) – 85-year-old Janet Bitterman spent a year battling colon cancer. So the first thing she wanted to do after getting a clean bill of health was, of course, to ride a motorcycle. And because of her grandson, she was able to do just that.

So, the Coal Township, Pennsylvania grandma strapped on her helmet, jumped on the back of her grandson’s Harley and they took off. “I had a lot of things go wrong with me. I was tired. I lost my appetite, sense of smell. I lost a tremendous amount of weight. My goal was to get better. This is what I was striving for,” said Bitterman. This is the second time she’s beaten colon cancer.

Janet and her grandson drove through the back roads of Northumberland County with her family in tow. Her wish to live, and her wish to ride granted, “last year was a wasted year of my life. I couldn’t do anything inside or outside. This year, I haven’t been able to do that much but I’m getting stronger and getting more pep back to me.”