Man from Eight Mile dies after motorcycle crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Eight Mile is dead following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to an ALEA news release, 40-year-old Jason Daniel Harris was riding a motorcycle on Lott Road near Willis Road in north Mobile County when his Harley left the roadway and crashed shortly before 4 pm Saturday.
The news release says Harris was taken to University Hospital and died from his injuries the next day. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Here is the full news release:
MOBILE COUNTY – At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, ALEA Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash with injury on AL 217 (Lott Road) in northern Mobile county. Jason Daniel Harris, 40, of Eight Mile was traveling north on a 2020 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 near Willis Road when, for reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and crashed. Harris was transported to University Hospital were he succumbed to his injuries the following day. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate the crash.
