Man charged with vehicular homicide in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested and charged a man with vehicular homicide by intoxication in a crash on Old Hickory Blvd. and Myatt Drive that killed a motorcyclist early Friday morning.

Police said the crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows that 33-year-old Brandon Hayes was turning left from OHB onto Myatt Drive in a 2005 Lincoln Town Car when a motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Lincoln. According to witnesses, the motorcycle driver had the green light.

Investigators say 20-year-old Matthew Taylor and a second rider on the same motorcycle, 20-year-old Trey Faulk, were transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where Taylor died. Faulk is reportedly critically injured. It is unclear which one was driving the motorcycle at this time.

Hayes reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking prior to the crash. He also admitted to taking Oxycodone. Hayes had bloodshot, watery eyes and displayed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, including being unsteady on his feet.

A sample of Hayes’ blood is being analyzed for alcohol and drug content.

