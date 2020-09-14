Man charged in deadly Nashville motorcycle crash

Biker Dad

by: WKRN

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of a motorcyclist after a crash Saturday morning on Elm Hill Pike near Massman Drive.

According to Metro Police, 40-year-old Christopher W. Dailey was driving a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis inbound on Elm Hill Pike when he attempted to turn left onto Massman Drive and drove into the path of a Suzuki motorcycle driven by 48-year-old William T. Page around 11:20 a.m.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the car, and Page died at the scene. Dailey reportedly showed signs of impairment while performing standard field sobriety tests. A blood sample was obtained from him and will be analyzed by the MNPD Crime Lab.

Dailey’s bond was set at $500,000.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook