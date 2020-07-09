‘Let’s go with it!’: Business owners scramble to prepare for Myrtle Beach Bike Week’s Spring Rally

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Bike Week is moving forward with its 81st annual spring rally, welcoming all people and motorcycles to the Grand Strand.

“July was the date that some of the places wanted to have and I didn’t have [any] problem with it,” said bike week company owner Sonny Copeland. “They put it out there, so let’s go with it!”

Restaurants like SBB in Murrells Inlet tell News13 they’re scrambling to get ready for the annual tradition.

It’s a tradition that saw 250,000 to 300,000 bikers last May, and with COVID-19, Plantation Pancake house owner Maria Panos says it’s questionable how many customers she’ll see this year, and suggests there could be a younger crowd.

Copeland says he never considered cancelling the week-long event.

“No, that word’s not even in my vocabulary,” he laughed.

Copeland says if bikers can ride a bike and take care of their families, they can keep themselves safe from the virus.

“We don’t need the government to tell us to wear a mask or do this or do that,” Copeland told News13.

Panos says she doesn’t think having bike week next week will cause a spike in cases.

“COVID-19 hasn’t come into our establishment, and you just, you know, you just have to do the best you can, but you know, without opening, it puts a lot of businesses at risk for closing,” she said. “When the bikers that came in may, you know, a lot of them wore masks, we wore masks.”

Myrtle Beach Bike Week’s website asks those attending the rally to be mindful of local laws including the legal drinking age of 21, open containers of alcoholic beverages aren’t allowed in vehicles or public areas, the South Carolina law states motorcycle operators and passengers under 21 have to wear a helmet, speeding and seat belt laws are strictly enforced, and littering isn’t allowed.

