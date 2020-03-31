Lawyer: Bikers to blame for crash that killed New Hampshire 7

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – The lawyer for a pickup truck driver charged in the death of seven motorcyclists says one of the bikers was drunk and was the one who hit the truck and caused the crash. The motion for a bail hearing for 24-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy says police initially determined the flatbed trailer he was hauling was over the center line. But the driver’s lawyer cites an accident reconstruction that concludes the impact occurred on the center line and that one of the bikers strayed from his lane and struck the pickup. A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office says a written objection will be filed with the court.







Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:





