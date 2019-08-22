Lawmaker moves to make blowing grass clippings into the road a crime in one state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/CBS NEWSPATH) – A Kentucky lawmaker has prefiled a bill which would make it a crime to leave unsafe amounts of leaves or mowed grass on highways.

Sen. C.B. Embry Jr., R – Morgantown, is looking to amend Kentucky’s criminal littering law to include the potential hazards.

Motorcyclists are especially vulnerable to leaves and mowed grass, as it limits the traction motorcycles have on roads. Richmond police responded to a crash in June where a man was taken to a Lexington hospital because of injuries suffered when riding over mowed grass.

“There’s a lot of people out there that don’t do it intentionally,” Richmond Police Assistant Chief Rodney Richardson said. “It rains quite often and they blow their grass off their yard into the roadway. I don’t think they intend to cause an accident but they need to be aware of the dangers it can cause.”

Rep. Regina Huff, R – Williamsburg, has prefiled the same amendment in the Kentucky House.