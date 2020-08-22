Laconia bike week kicks off with major changes

LACONIA, N.H. (CNN/WMUR) –Motorcycle Week in Laconia will be smaller this year than usual, and people headed to the Lakes Region will see a lot of safety-related changes, from sanitizing high-contact surfaces on the main drag to encouraging masks and social distancing.

“I do think people will still enjoy coming up here, because it is such a beautiful area, and really, the whole point of Motorcycle Week is to get out and ride,” said Jennifer Anderson, of the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association.

State police don’t encourage motorcyclists to ride with a mask on because it can blow up over the rider’s eyes or otherwise distract the rider. They said the time to mask up is after getting off the motorcycle.

Laconia officials said they expect the crowds to be similar to any busy summer weekend in the Lakes Region. Cynthia Makris, owner of the NASWA Resort, said any business is good news.

“Any income in 2020 is going to help, because hospitality has just been decimated by the pandemic, so having motorcyclists, tourists come to New Hampshire will help every business in the state of New Hampshire,” she said.

State police said motorcycle fatalities are down this year, and the pandemic might be changing people’s attitudes.

“We’re making better decisions, both from a pandemic perspective and a motoring perspective,” said Capt. Bill Haynes. “That’s our hope as we continue through this year and many years after.”

Bikers will start arriving Saturday.

