KISS members to attend ribbon cutting at new Rock & Brews in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) – Do you ever want to rock and roll all night with a good brew in hand? If so, the perfect event for you may be in sight.

According to a release from the upcoming Rock and Brews restaurant, two KISS members, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, are set to be at the ribbon-cutting on March 15 at 3 p.m. The event will be held Rock & Brews Casino Site in Biloxi at the former Margaritaville Casino Restaurant.

The fun with KISS does not end there; rather, their End of the Road Tour will jam all night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. And good news if you haven’t bought a ticket yet, there are still some available.

As for the new hangout spot Rock and Brews, co-founding partners Stanley and Simmons are excited to see the site finally open. It will soon showcase a restaurant, hotel, casino, and a 3,000-seat concert venue.

“Biloxi, MS is a perfect fit for a new Rock & Brews Casino. We are excited that the ribbon-cutting ceremony falls on the date of our End of the Road Tour concert in Biloxi, MS. We didn’t want to miss this,” said Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in a joint statement.

Biloxi city officials will also be in attendance at this riveting event.

