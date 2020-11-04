Key member of violent Detroit biker gang wins release from prison

DETROIT (AP) – A man known as the “godfather” of a violent Detroit motorcycle gang has won release from prison, due to his age and health problems during the coronavirus pandemic. Leonard Moore is going home after serving about half of a 20-year federal prison sentence. He’ll soon turn 73. A judge says Moore will be confined to his home for at least seven years and can only leave it for medical and legal appointments. Moore was convicted of a racketeering conspiracy for his role with the Highwaymen, a violent biker gang. The government opposed Moore’s early release from prison.

