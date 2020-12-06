Kansas biker killed when driver makes a left in front of him

Biker Dad

by: KSNW

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle+crash60_378896

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Just before six in the evening Friday a man died in a motorcycle crash in Wichita.

Police said a WPD officer drove up to an injury accident at Pawnee and McLean just before 6 p.m. They said a blue Chevy Prism and an orange Harley Davidson collided in the intersection.

The car was heading south on McLean and turning to go east on Pawnee, according to police. WPD also says the motorcycle was going north on McLean when it happened.

Police say speed, alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the accident.

The driver of the Prism had minor injuries.

The District Attorney’s office will investigate as a matter of protocol.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook