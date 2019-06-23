“It was all fire, just exploded.” Biker who survived horror crash describes the scene

(CNN) – Officials have identified the driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash in New Hampshire on Friday that killed seven Marines on motorcyclists. 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts was behind the wheel of a dodge 2500 with an attached trailer.He is not currently facing any charges, but officials said the crash remains under investigation.

The motorcyclists involved were Marine veterans and members of a motorcycle club.

“I just…it’s hard to even explain it,” Scotty Swann is at a loss for words, still in shock over what happened to his fellow marines Friday, “all our people…just good, hard charging Marines.”

They were part of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club and had just left the Mount Jefferson View Hotel for an event at the American Legion. Dawn Brindley of New Boston was among the riders en route, “we came up here to enjoy this beautiful scenery…and all this happens…all this happens. I was on the inside and I saw the truck. I think, I don’t even know…it was all fire, just exploded and I just laid my bike down and I just rolled.”

Brindley says she was in shock when she was able to get back up on her feet, “flipped around. Somebody helped me up and I just was hysterical.”

An American flag sits at half-staff at the hotel where the club is staying.

Brindley and Swann returned to the crash site to place down more flags…one for each victim…vowing to make sure they’ll never be forgotten. “I just hope when somebody drives by they maybe take a thought of what happened and countless families that are just devastated,” said Swann

Dawn Brindley says, “I’ve spent a lot of time with them and they’re the most wonderful, most caring Marines. I mean, Marines–like I said–are a tight bond of brothers and sisters. And the families are tight. We’re just one group. We all have one cause and that’s to help veterans.”