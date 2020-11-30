Isle of Man TT motorcycle race canceled due to COVID-19

(AP) – The Isle of Man TT race scheduled for next year has been canceled because of uncertainty over the ongoing pandemic.
It is the first time since the Second World War that the motorcycling race has been canceled in successive years. This year’s race was canceled in March.
The 2021 race was due to be held from May 29 to June 12.
Laurence Skelly, a minister of the Isle of Man’s government, said, “We are making an early and logical decision to provide certainty and clarity to race fans and everyone else involved in our event.”
Skelly said organizers didn’t want to commit welcoming tens of thousands of people to the event “despite the progress towards a vaccination programme globally and on the island.”
