Iowa to pay $250K for trooper’s biker takedown caught on camera

Biker Dad

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was injured when a state trooper knocked him over and put his knee on his neck during a 2017 traffic stop.

The payment to Bryce Yakish ends a lawsuit he filed against the state and former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in 2019, after a sheriff released startling dash camera video of the arrest. The lawsuit alleged that Smith assaulted and falsely arrested Yakish, then lied about what happened. The case prompted scrutiny into other allegations of misconduct against Smith.

