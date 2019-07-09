Innocent biker killed in high speed police chase.

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (CBS NEWSPATH) – It’s a difficult week for law enforcement in St Croix County, Wisconsin. Even worse though for the family of an innocent biker.

On Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office was called on a report of a stolen vehicle after a man violated a no contact order with a woman in Star Prairie Township.

Deputies tried to stop the man driving Jeep Liberty just north of New Richmond but he refused to pull over.

A vehicle pursuit began. Speeds were recorded as high as 95 miles an hour.

The pursuit went north and lasted under ten minutes before it ended in a crash with a motorcycle rider. 39-year-old Dustin Kalland was one of several motorcyclists taking a left turn when the suspect hit him, got out of the Jeep, and ran.

Kalland, a father from Stillwater, died at the scene.

His death raises the issue of determining when a police pursuit is necessary while weighing the risks.

