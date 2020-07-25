Indiana State Police: Motorcyclist shot by Auburn police officer after displaying gun following traffic stop

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Auburn late Thursday morning involving an officer with the Auburn Police Department and a motorcycle driver.

According to Sgt. Brian Walker with the Indiana State Police, the shooting took place in the area of Phillip Street and Dekalb Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. after the Auburn officer stopped the motorcycle for a traffic violation. As the officer approached the motorcycle driver, the driver brandished what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired at least one round from his gun, striking the driver. Neither the officer or a female passenger on the motorcycle were injured.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries and his identity have not yet been released. The name of the officer involved in the shooting has also not yet been released. The passenger was said to be cooperating with investigators.

Auburn Police Department officials said that per their department policy, the officer will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department was also involved in the investigation.

Once the Indiana State Police complete their investigation, it will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review.

