Hundreds take part in memorial ride for slain North Carolina boy Cannon Hinnant

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people Saturday took part in a memorial motorcycle ride in Johnston County to honor the life of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant.

“Cannon would be overjoyed because Cannon loved everybody,” said Gwen Hinnant, Cannon’s grandmother. “So the fact that everybody’s coming together to honor him is beyond amazing.”

The ride was a bittersweet tribute — the 5-year-old was shot and killed while riding his bike in Wilson earlier this month.

Wilson police say they arrested his neighbor, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms, for his murder.

“It’s gonna keep Cannon’s name going and that’s what this is about,” one biker said of the tribute.

Bikers from as far away as Tennessee joined in on the memorial ride. They gathered around the Hinnant family to pray and demand justice for Cannon.

“We feel blessed to be able to come down and support the family in the midst of this tragedy,” said Michael Trollinger, of Fellowship Riders of Alamance County. “And to be able to pray for justice for this family and even for the offender, that the good Lord’s light will shine in his heart.”

The Hinnant family tells CBS 17 Saturday’s tribute ride is just the beginning.

“Yes, we’re gonna fight for justice for Cannon, but it goes beyond that because there are many children that are taken senselessly,” his grandmother said. “So justice is going to start with Cannon for us, but it’s gonna go beyond that.”

The family is planning another memorial for Cannon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds on Sept. 26.

