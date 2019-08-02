Hundreds of Hells Angels gather in South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The Hells Angels arrived in Clemson for their annual summer rally on Monday.

More than 500 members of the motorcycle group are were there for athree-day event.

Clemson police didn’t expect safety to be an issue, but more officers were be on patrol.

The U.S. Justice Department has classified the Hells Angels as an “outlaw motorcycle gang” and says the group poses a criminal threat.

However, Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon says the rally is more like a family reunion.

Clemson was picked for the group’s annual summer rally is November.

The Hells Angels are expected to be in the city through Aug. 2 for outdoor events and business meetings.

“Residents and visitors can expect to see an increase in motorcycles traveling throughout the area and members of the Club frequenting shops, restaurants, and hospitality venues downtown,” Clemson police said in a news release.