Hundreds of cars, motorcycles for “Trump Train” to show the president their support

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (CBS NEWSPATH/WWMT) — More than 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles rolled through Van Buren County, the vehicles, and their owners covered in merchandise supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. It’s a sign that republicans and democrats in the county are aiming to energize their voters as election day draws nearer.

Matthew Nilson, Van Buren County Republican Party chair says, “it’s trying to get the support, energy going for Trump Republicans … get everybody behind these events.” He says for months they’ve been reaching out to voters, trying to get them to support GOP candidates. He says winning races in this county is a little different than most. That’s because it has a long history of voting for the candidate who winds up as president.

The winner of Van Buren County has gone on to win the presidency in 13 of the past 14 elections dating back to 1964. The last time it didn’t happened was 1976, when Jimmy Carter beat Gerald Ford.

Celinda Gilmore, Chair of the Van Buren County Democratic Party says, “we’re a cross current of th Eelectorate across the country and we represent everyone—race, creed, demographics. She says they’re making a major push to turn the county blue in 2020, “I find that the women are open to listening to us so talking to them, reaching out to them, just encouraging them to vote.”

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: