Hundreds of bikers escort monster truck carrying rapper DMX’s body to memorial service

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police motorcycle officers are facing charges that they issued dozens of bogus tickets to drivers they never pulled over.

Hialeah officers Ernesto Arias Martinez, 23, and Armando Perez, 40, are facing multiple counts of official misconduct after their arrests Wednesday, the Miami Herald reports. Perez has been with the city police department for five years, Arias Martinez for four.