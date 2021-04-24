NEW YORK CITY (WCBS)– A memorial for legendary rapper DMX is being held Saturday (4/24) at New York’s Barclays Center. Video captured ahead of the event shows a procession including a monster truck and a long line of motorcyclists. The procession started in Yonkers, where DMX was raised, and went to Brooklyn for the service.
- Hundreds of bikers escort monster truck carrying rapper DMX’s body to memorial service
