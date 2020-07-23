‘Human Cheese Grater’ reminds motorcyclists to ride safe, wear proper gear

DENVER (KDVR) – The “Human Cheese Grater,” a display installed in the parking lots of motorcycle dealers across the Front Range, is part of a summer motorcycle safety awareness campaign kicked off on Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol.
“Year after year, we see approximately 75 percent of fatal motorcycle crashes are caused by the motorcycle rider. This tells me if I make personal decisions to get the proper training, wear the proper protective gear, and most importantly make responsible decisions, I can do a lot to keep myself safe on a motorcycle!” said Major Tim Keeton with the Colorado State Patrol.
CDOT urges motorcyclists to wear proper gear, including boots that cover the ankles, riding pants, a jacket, gloves, eye protection and a helmet. Professional training, following traffic laws and riding sober are also essential, the agency said.
The “Human Cheese Grater” display can be seen at the following dealers:
- Apex Sports, 327 S. Weber St., Colorado Springs 80903
- Fay Myers Motorcycle World, 9700 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village 80112
- Motorcycle Depot, 600 Telluride St. Suite E, Aurora 80011
- Performance Cycle, 7375 S. Fulton St., Centennial 80112
- Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson, 2885 W. County Line Rd., Littleton 80129
- Tri City Cycle and Full Throttle Motorcycle Training, 3675 Clydesdale Pkwy., Loveland, 80538
“CDOT continues to find unique and engaging ways to urge motorcyclists to always wear helmets and other gear when riding. Protective gear is imperative to protecting the rider from injury, preventing fatalities and getting everyone home safely,” said Glenn Davis, a CDOT highway safety manager.
