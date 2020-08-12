How to follow what’s going on at the Sturgis motorcycle rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the midst of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally week, events can be lost throughout all of the happenings and bustle in the town. If you’re stuck on what to do or what’s happening, some social media pages may have the answer for you.

Here’s a list of a few pages you can follow if you’re in Sturgis for the rally.

There is an official Sturgis Rally page. You can follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. However, it might not be necessary to follow all three because the same information is shared on their various social media platforms.

Sturgis Buffalo Chip also keeps people up to date on the latest experiences happening at their amphitheater. They’re very active on Twitter and even preview things happening so you can plan ahead.

Iron Horse Saloon has multiple accounts you can follow too, but it seems their Facebook is most up to date. To keep you informed, they post all the events happening at their location.

Another thing to keep in mind is the traffic and the safety of Sturgis. One account that’s dedicated to keeping you up to date on the roads is the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The highway patrol notifies you via Twitter the current traffic situations, statistics, and tips to keep in mind on the road.

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety’s page adds to the traffic updates, but they also include how to keep South Dakota safe and food inspections. The department installs tips for fire safety and emergencies. Plus the Fire Marshal, Emergency Management, Homeland Security, Victim Services and Weights & Measures are also apart of the department, so you will have information on those services as well.

https://www.facebook.com/TVbikerdad/

If you’re on Twitter, you can follow the hashtag #Sturgis2020. Any tweet with the hashtag will appear when you put ‘Stugis2020’ in the search bar. However, some tweets using the hashtag may have vulgarities and differing topics, but they do include some of the events happening throughout the city.

Lastly, you can find out what’s going on, on our Sturgis Rally page. This has our latest stories and the Sturgis Live Cam at Indian Motorcycle.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: