Honor Flight New England honors Randolph crash victims during motorcycle ride

MANCHESTER, N.H. — (WMUR/CNN)

The seven motorcyclists who were killed last week in Randolph continue to be remembered this weekend throughout New Hampshire.

More than 100 motorcycles took part in a fundraiser for Honor Flight New England. Riders say they think about the crash victims every time they get on a motorcycle.

“May we bow our heads and have a moment of silence in hopes that they know how dearly they will be missed and how fondly they will be remembered,” Joe Byron, the founder of Honor Flight New England, said during the event.

It was Honor Flight New England’s first-ever bike run, raising money to help fly veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor.

“It matters. It means the world to them. It’s the greatest generation so time to give back,” said event organizer Christina Byron.

The ride began at Manchester Harley-Davidson. At a ceremony at the Manchester VA Medical Center, Herman “Herk” Streitburger, who was on Honor Flight’s first trip and recently turned 100, was honored.