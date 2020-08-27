Hit-And-Run driver who killed Texas biker charged with intoxication manslaughter

ARLIINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police arrested Felipe Venegas Ramos, 28, with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and Intoxication Manslaughter after officers determined he was impaired during a crash that killed a motorcyclist.



The crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on August 25 in the 7800 block of S. Cooper Street. Officers arrived on scene and found 50-year-old Hatem Barakat who was severely injured.

Barakat was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators said Ramos was driving the truck that hit Barakat and fled the scene on foot immediately following the crash.

Officers later located Ramos in the area and arrested him.

