Highway Patrol officer dies days after motorcycle crash

(KTLA/BIKER DAD) — An Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol officer died Wednesday more than a week after he was critically injured in a crash while responding to a call.

CHP Officer Andy Ornelas appears in a photo released by the agency on Dec. 2, 2020.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Nov. 23 when motorcycle Officer Andy Ornelas was on his way to help two people involved in a crash along the 14 Freeway.

Another motorist didn’t see Ornelas’ motorcycle approaching him from behind when the driver pulled from the right shoulder to make a U-turn directly into the officer’s path, according to the CHP.

Ornelas, 27, sustained multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, officials said.

The four-year veteran of the department is survived by his wife, parents, brother and sister.

Ornelas came from a law enforcement family: his mother is a retired CHP officer at the station where he worked; his father is a motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department; his brother is a CHP officer in the Central Los Angeles area office; and his uncle is a retired CHP captain.

In a statement, CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said she was “profoundly saddened” about Ornelas’ death.

“On behalf of the entire CHP family, my thoughts are with Andy’s loved ones, the members of the Antelope Valley squad, and all who knew him as we all grieve his death and mourn the promising future this young officer had before him,” the statement read. “We will never forget his service and the ultimate sacrifice he made on behalf of all Californians.”

A procession was held for Ornelas from Antelope Valley Hospital to Los Angeles.

Flags at the Capitol in Sacramento will be flown half-staff in Orenelas’ honor, according to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

“California is grateful for Officer Ornelas’s dedication to carrying on his family’s tradition of public service and honors his work to keep our communities safe,” Newsom said.

A memorial fund has been established in honor of Officer Ornelas, with donations going to his wife.

With heavy hearts we announce the End of Watch for Antelope Valley CHP Officer Andy Ornelas, ID 21685.



On November 23, 2020, at approximately 7:05 pm, Officer Ornelas was riding his departmental motorcycle when a motorist pulled from the right shoulder to make a U-turn pic.twitter.com/ySToglKk92 — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) December 2, 2020

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Amanda Ray today issued the following statement upon the death of CHP Officer Andy Ornelas, who passed away this morning from injuries sustained in an on-duty crash on November 23:

“I am profoundly saddened upon receiving word this morning of the death of Officer Ornelas. For the last nine days, Andy has valiantly fought to stay alive, but despite his efforts, the tireless work of medical staff, and the continual support of family, friends, and the Antelope Valley squad, Andy succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

“On behalf of the entire CHP family, my thoughts are with Andy’s loved ones, the members of the Antelope Valley squad, and all who knew him as we all grieve his death and mourn the promising future this young officer had before him. We will never forget his service and the ultimate sacrifice he made on behalf of all Californians.”

On November 23, 2020, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Officer Ornelas was on patrol, riding his departmental motorcycle in Palmdale when he was involved in a traffic crash. Officer Ornelas sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he had been receiving around-the-clock care.

Officer Ornelas, 27, was a four-year veteran of the Department. He had been assigned to the Antelope Valley Area since December 2019. He followed in the footsteps of his mother, Kellie, who is a retired CHP officer from the same Antelope Valley Area office, and his father, Arturo, a motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. He is survived by his wife, Taylor, a brother, Cody, who is a CHP officer assigned to the Central Los Angeles Area office, sister, Nikki, and an uncle, retired CHP Captain Andreas Ornelas.

Officer Ornelas becomes the 232nd officer to die in the line of duty in the 91-year history of the CHP. Funeral services are pending.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: