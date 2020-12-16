‘He’s come so close to dying, but thank God he’s still alive:’ Motorcycle crash victim still in the hospital 15 weeks later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man severely injured in a motorcycle crash in September is still fighting for his life almost 15 weeks later.

On Sept. 4, David Bouvier was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Airport Boulevard when a drunk driver slammed into the back of his bike. David’s road hasn’t been an easy one with life-altering injuries. The fiery crash leaving David with a broken back, neck, multiple ribs, and both legs, not to mention a chin replacement and a severe infection leading to an emergency amputation of one of his legs.

David’s wife Shelia says this crash was unimaginable and every step since has been challenging.

“He’s come so close to dying, but thank God he’s still alive. He’s a very good man, he is a good husband and a good daddy and a good provider our whole lives and now he needs us.” Shelia said.

The emotion for her is beyond missing her husband, but constantly worrying about if he is going to pull through. “He’s my world and I thank God that I still have him. He has been through more than any human being should have to go through, but I know by the grace of God that he’s going to make it,” she said.

COVID-19 restrictions have played a role in that emotional toll as well, especially for their son who has yet to see his dad since the crash “He hasn’t seen his daddy since the day of the wreck, the last time he saw his daddy he was laying on the pavement. For four weeks, I couldn’t see my husband at all because of covid and now I am the only one who is able to see him.”







Kody Wilcox, the man behind the wheel of the car, was arrested after police determined he was under the influence when he hit David, that nightmare of a day for the Bouvier family. He’s facing a felony DUI. He spent only four days in jail, while David has suffered much longer. “He’s worked hard his whole life to get a motorcycle, that was his dream. And he got it and then someone driving 90 mph down Airport Boulevard took that dream away from him,” Shelia said.

Kody Wilcox

Shelia tells us Wilcox is set for court on Jan. 28, and according to Mobile Police, they say they have every intention of following through with that felony DUI. As for the Bouvier family, they are asking for prayers for David.

