Hells Angels leader arrested

Some motorcyclists describe their desire to ride as exhilarating, and addicting. But sometimes, that feeling of excitement turns to grief. Thirteen riders experienced both-- all within seconds-- and lived to tell about it.

All of the motorcyclists share the same faith, and a love for motorcycles. But now they share a very special bond not many people share. They all survived a terrible accident just over seven years ago.

Now they're sharing their story across the world through their LIFE Riders Ministry, in hopes of making a difference in people's lives.

Scott Vernon says June 10, 2012 is a marker in his life, and something he'll never forget.

He and twelve other men from church got on their motorcycles and took a trip from Mobile to the Great Smoky Mountains. Soon, they were in Tennessee on Highway 72.

"Straight, narrow, Highway 72. No reason in the world there should have been any accident," said Sam Wooley.

But there was an accident. One Wooley says he feels lucky he survived.

He said, "One approaching car. At the last minute he was distracted with something going on in his back seat so he reached back, and as he reached back, he pulled the wheel at a 45-degree angle into 13 riders."

Vernon watched it all happen, and he says the riders had "milliseconds" to react.

"I was second behind the leader. We ride in a stagger formation and that literally happened a few feet from me," said Vernon.

He says he's never seen or heard anything like it. He told Cherish Lombard, "I've never been in a war zone, but that's what I imagine it looking like. There was stuff everywhere. Motorcycles and car parts and people."

Three riders went down. One member of the group started counting the riders. One of them was missing.

Vernon said, "He only came up with 12 guys, and somebody said, where's Sam? And I remember that statement, what do you mean, where's Sam? Sam's right here. But Sam was up in the trees."

Then they saw him.

"What I remember is I hit the ground real hard. It threw me a good 15 feet from where he hit me and kind of a helicopter spin and then I hit a tree and up underneath this tree, on the other side of the ditch, that just knocked the breath out of me and I'm just thinking, wow, and all of a sudden it's just silent," said Wooley.