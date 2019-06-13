(CNN) The head of the Rhode Island chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle CLUB is in custody and accused of felony assault. The arrest was a part of a state police raid on the club’s headquarters in Providence Wednesday.
Officers arrested Joseph Lancia and two others. Detectives also searched the clubhouse with a court-authorized search warrant. Law enforcement says the investigation stems from a feud within the Hells Angels. Lancia is accused of assaulting someone connected with the biker club in a violent clash. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday. Officers say more charges are expected.
Hells Angels leader arrested
