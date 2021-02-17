Heart of the Gulf: Ace of Hearts Poker Run has special meaning for bikers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Casey Stamps has participated in The Ace of Hearts Poker Run benefiting The American Heart Association since it began in 2017.

“The Heart Association is close to me because I lost lots of family members due to heart attacks,” said Stamps, who will have to sit out Saturday’s event because he needs a series of surgeries for blockages in his heart and legs.

Tyler Best will be riding Saturday in honor of his father, Darrell, who died of a heart attack at age 45.

“Ever since I was a kid, my dad was huge into bikes… started with sportbikes. He got his first Harley and he was one of the happiest people I’ve ever seen on two wheels,” said Best, who will join his uncle, Chris Best, who brought The Ace of Hearts Poker run to the Gulf Coast.

They will join an army of bikers taking to the road raising money in memory of those lost in hopes of saving others to enjoy another ride.

“Hope to see you guys out there this weekend. Hopefully, the weather permits, and keep the kickstands up and shiny side up,” Best said.

“Pay it forward. Give as much as you can. Be safe, enjoy your ride, and if you’re having problems, get it taken care of. We’re not promised tomorrow. We’re only promised today, and things like this can lead to life-threatening issues. Get your health checked out. Get it taken care of… do what you gotta do,” said Stamps, who was the first biker to sign up for this year’s poker run before realizing he would need surgery this week.

For information on how you can participate, click here.