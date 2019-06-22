Head-on crash between truck, several motorcycles leaves at least 7 people dead

RANDOLPH, N.H. (CNN) — Investigators in New Hampshire are seeking answers after a fatal crash between a pick-up truck and several motorcycles killed seven people.

The governor expressed his condolences to the victims’ families on Saturday.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a crash with as much loss of life, so um, it was a pretty significant accident, honestly,” said Capt. Chris Vetter with the New Hampshire State Police.

New Hampshire authorities said the call came in around 6:30 Friday evening.

“Upon arrival, we found that there were a large number of motorcycles that were involved in the accident, as was the pickup truck,” Vetter said.

Officials said the truck was on fire when firefighters arrived on scene.

Witnesses on scene rushed to aid the victims.

Three people were transported to the hospital. Police said one victim required a medical helicopter due to the severity of their injuries.

“It’s a significant incident — it’s tragic, tragic for those who are involved, it’s tragic for the families… so, um, you know we’re doing our job tonight we’re doing out work and our thoughts are with the people who were adversely affected by this,” Vetter said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

