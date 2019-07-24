Harley Davidson says Americans are losing interest in motorcycles

(CNN) — Harley Davidson is struggling to rev up its sales. The motorcycle company made one-point-four billion dollars in overall sales for the quarter.That’s a drop of six-percent.

Harley says it’s been hit hard by tariffs and fewer Americans are interested in motorcycles. The company wants to shift part of its manufacturing to Thailand. It’s hoping to avoid some tariffs and build closer to European and Asian motorcycle enthusiasts.

But demand for motorcycles has also been weaker than expected in Europe.

As a result– the company is cutting the number of bikes it expects to ship this year.